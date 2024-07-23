Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.79% of Vera Bradley worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $101,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 285,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,122. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

