Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,700 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Lantheus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $114.68. 985,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

