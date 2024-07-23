Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,700 DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of DLH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in DLH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in DLH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. 37,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.18.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

