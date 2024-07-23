Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 4,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $103.74. 7,877,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

