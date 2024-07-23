Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 457,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

