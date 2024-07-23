Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 84,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. 158,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,784. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

