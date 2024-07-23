Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $621,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1,309.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after purchasing an additional 472,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 425,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.46. The stock had a trading volume of 184,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

