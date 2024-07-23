Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

