Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BLZE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 304,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,632. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLZE

Backblaze Profile

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.