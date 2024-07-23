Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

