Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Upwork worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 1,481,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,553. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,475. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.