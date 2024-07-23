Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4,333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 811,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,413. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

