Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,633,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,913,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of -493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

