Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Match Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 695,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

