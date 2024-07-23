Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,532. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $222.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

