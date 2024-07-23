Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 227,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 125,351 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,034,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,233,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,346. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

