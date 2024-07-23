Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,721. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

