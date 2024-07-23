Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.27. 78,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,548. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

