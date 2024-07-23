Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of eGain worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of eGain by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in eGain by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Performance

eGain stock remained flat at $7.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 58,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

eGain Company Profile

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 million. eGain had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.