Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 630,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 620,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 269,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

