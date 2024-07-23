Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,278. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

