Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2024

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,278. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.