Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

LGND traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,688. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

