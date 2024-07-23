Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

