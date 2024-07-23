Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.39. 269,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average is $632.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

