Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sanmina worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 4.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 356,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.