Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,495 shares of company stock worth $1,168,767. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.26. The stock had a trading volume of 785,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,583. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.57.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

