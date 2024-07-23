HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $200,186.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,749.94 or 0.99725744 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00076150 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049416 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $235,607.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

