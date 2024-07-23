Helmerich & Payne (HP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HP opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

