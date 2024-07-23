Head-To-Head Comparison: Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flowers Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 11.82 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -53.51 Flowers Foods $5.13 billion 0.91 $123.42 million $0.59 37.64

This table compares Sow Good and Flowers Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Flowers Foods 2.45% 18.35% 7.41%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

