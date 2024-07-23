HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $348.00

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $348.00 and last traded at $341.45, with a volume of 515856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.06.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.