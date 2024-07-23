HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 2269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

