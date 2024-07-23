Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.50

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 42657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $629.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

