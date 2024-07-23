Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,767.19

Grin (GRIN) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $120,767.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,040.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00556032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00109111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00242755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00067194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

