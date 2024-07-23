Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $797.15

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $797.15 and last traded at $795.61, with a volume of 7937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $778.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $729.37 and its 200-day moving average is $724.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.



Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

