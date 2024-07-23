Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 1,640.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Graham worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Graham by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graham Price Performance
GHM traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
