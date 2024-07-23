Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.20

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 509433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

