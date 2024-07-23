Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 4.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 6,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 27,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
