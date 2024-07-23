GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

