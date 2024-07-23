General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.64 and last traded at $174.35. 6,026,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,077,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in General Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

