G999 Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $13.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 116.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00047888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

