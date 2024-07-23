Function X (FX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,968.00

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $50.54 million and approximately $266,968.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

