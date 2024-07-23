Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 289,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 136,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Freegold Ventures Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$281.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

Insider Activity at Freegold Ventures

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,897,500 shares of company stock valued at $854,625. 28.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.