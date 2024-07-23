Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.160-4.340 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

