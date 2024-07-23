Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 280.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in FOX by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,643. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

