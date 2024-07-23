First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE FCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 129,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

