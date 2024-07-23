First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.32

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 2485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
