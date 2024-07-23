First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.32

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 2485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.