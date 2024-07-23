First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 307,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,240. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.