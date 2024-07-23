First Majestic Silver’s (AG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.2 %
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 61,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
