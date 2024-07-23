First Majestic Silver’s (AG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AG opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 61,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.