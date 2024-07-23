First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.71

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 12961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $538.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Financial by 6,849.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

