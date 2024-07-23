First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.45

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCBC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $805.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

